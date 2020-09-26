Man and woman from Rocky Mountain House dead in plane crash near Thorsby, RCMP confirm

RCMP confirmed that a man and woman have died after a small aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon, northwest of Thorsby, Alta., located more than 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Police received a call at 1:41 p.m that a Harmon Rocket plane crashed onto a field near Township Road 504 and Range Road 21, and then caught fire.

The plane was travelling from Rocky Mountain House, Alta., prior to the crash with two occupants, a 59-year old man who was piloting the plane and a 48-year-old female passenger, both from Rocky Mountain House, according to a release from the RCMP.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Thorsby RCMP remain on scene although no further updates will be provided.