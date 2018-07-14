Woman's death deemed homicide after two people found dead in south Edmonton home

One of two people found dead in a home in south Edmonton on Thursday is a victim of homicide, police confirmed Saturday.

The bodies of a woman and a man were found in a home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood on Thursday when police were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Autopsies completed Friday confirmed the death of one of them, a 38-year-old woman, was a homicide. The exact cause of her death has not yet been determined and requires further testing, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The 35-year-old man's death has been deemed non-criminal.

The deceased knew each other, but police are not releasing their names. Police aren't looking for any suspects and no charges will be laid.

The woman's death is the city's 18th homicide this year.