Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor last year dies days before trial

The man accused of killing a 45-year-old doctor in Red Deer in August 2020 died Tuesday morning, just days before his murder trial was to begin.

Deng Mabiour was due to head to trial later this month to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds but died at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, a lawyer with Red Deer Law Group confirmed Tuesday.

The trial was scheduled from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Mabiour was planning to represent himself in court with the assistance of a friend of the court assigned to help with the trial, after refusing to get a lawyer.

When Mabiour first appeared in court in August 2020, he told the judge he didn't remember everything in detail about the attack because he was sick and needed a doctor.

Provincial court judge Bert Skinner ordered Mabiour to undergo a psychiatric assessment last winter, after which he was deemed fit to stand trial.

Reynolds was working at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer when he was attacked on Aug. 11, 2020, with a hammer and machete.

The 45-year-old father and husband died later in hospital.

Police arrested Mabiour at the scene charging him with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Police said the attack was targeted and premeditated, and that the two knew each other through the clinic.

Later in court, Mabiour said Reynolds was his doctor.

According to police, Mabiour had no previous criminal record.

Reynolds left behind two young daughters.

An office manager at the clinic, Debbie York, described the doctor as one of the kindest, gentlest people you would ever want to know.

