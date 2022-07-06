Man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl now facing U.S federal charges

An Oregon man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is now facing federal charges.

Noah Madrano, 41, pleaded not guilty at his first federal court appearance in Portland, Ore., Monday for the six charges he's facing. He was previously charged with eight charges at the state level.

Madrano allegedly met the girl online and sexually exploited her for over a year.

The girl, who is not being identified by CBC, was rescued when Madrano was arrested and taken into custody in Oregon City on July 2.

More details of the alleged abduction and assaults were revealed Monday when the grand jury indictment was unsealed.

According to court documents, Madrano sexually exploited the girl for over a year before travelling to Canada to meet her. Once in Canada, he took her to a hotel room, sexually abused her and recorded the abuse, the government alleges.

The Oregon native returned to the U.S. but made a trip to Canada again shortly after his first.

Court documents state on his second trip, Madrano abducted the girl outside her school, took her to a hotel, made her dye her hair and disguised her appearance.

During this time, Madrano allegedly abused the girl for several days before driving her to the U.S. in the trunk of his vehicle in June.

The federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Madrano with travelling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexually exploiting a child, transporting a child interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and possessing child pornography.

Madrano attended the hearing virtually, along with the victim's parents who both prepared statements which they are set to read at his detention hearing on Wednesday.

When asked about the government's stance on keeping Madrano in custody, prosecutors said "[Madrano] assaulted someone for over a year and he will continue to abuse kids."

Madrano was described as a flight risk and an extreme danger to the community.

In August, The teen's father told CBC News that he anticipated federal charges to be laid.

"Our focus is really on ensuring that Noah Madrano is sent to prison for the longest amount of time possible," the father said at the time.

A five-day jury trial is set to begin on December 13, 2022. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

If convicted, Madrano faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum.