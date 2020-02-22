Man, 86, killed in head-on collision in St. Albert

An 86-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision in St. Albert Friday afternoon.

RCMP said two trucks collided shortly after 2:30 p.m., north of the intersection of Ray Gibbon Drive and McKenney Avenue.

The 86-year-old St. Albert man who was driving the southbound truck died on scene.

The woman who was also in the southbound truck and the man in the northbound truck were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.