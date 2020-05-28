Man, 75, killed in two-vehicle collision on one-way road in city's west

A 75-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on a one-way road in the city's west Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 100th Avenue and 167th Street, police said in a release.

Police said a 2018 Ford F150 was travelling westbound on the eastbound-only section of the road when it collided with a 2017 Dodge Caravan travelling eastbound, killing the driver.

A 70-year-old female, 32-year-old male and three-year-old boy, who were also in the Caravan, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old male driver of the F-150 was transported to hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigations Section are investigating. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.