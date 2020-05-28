Man, 75, killed in head-on collision on one-way road in west Edmonton

A 75-year-old man is dead following a head-on collision on a one-way road Wednesday in west Edmonton.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. at 100th Avenue and 167th Street, police said in a release.

Police said a 2018 Ford F-150 was westbound on the eastbound-only section of 100th Avenue when it collided with a 2017 Dodge Caravan travelling east, killing the driver.

A 70-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and three-year-old boy, who were also in the Caravan, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old male driver of the F-150 was transported to hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigations Section are investigating.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.