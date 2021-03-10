Man, 73, charged with murder in 2018 death of wife

Edmonton police have charged a 73-year-old man with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife in an Oliver neighbourhood apartment suite.

Francois Belzile was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of Christiane Belzile, 69, police said in a news release.

The accused and the deceased were spouses, police confirmed.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018, police were asked to do a welfare check on two people in a suite in the Parkside Manor apartment building near 115th Street and 102nd Avenue.

Officers found a dead 69-year-old woman and an injured 70-year-old man. The man was treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2018, the owner of Parkside Manor, Craig Stout, told CBC News that an older couple lived in the two-bedroom suite for about 25 years.

Stout said the woman had a form of advanced dementia and that her husband was her main caregiver.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy on Christiane Belzile the day after she was found dead was inconclusive pending toxicology results.

Further investigations have confirmed the death to be a homicide, though police have not released the cause of death.