Man, 68, killed in pickup rollover near Grande Prairie

A 68-year-old man died Wednesday when the pickup truck he was driving rolled on a highway south of Grande Prairie.

In a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP says they responded around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 666 — five kilometres north of Grovedale.

The driver, who was from Grovedale, was declared dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified and RCMP says the victim's name will not be released.

The collision remains under investigation.