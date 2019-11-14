Man, 61, killed near Calmar in head-on collision
A 61-year-old driver was killed after his car collided with a truck about three kilometres west of Calmar on Wednesday.
Police were called to the collision on Highway 39, west of Range Road 272, around 7:30 a.m., Leduc RCMP said in a news release.
The man was declared dead on scene.
A passenger in the car was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries via STARS air ambulance.
The 72-year-old woman driving the truck was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.