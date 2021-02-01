Man, 38, in critical condition after being found unresponsive in Edmonton police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man in Edmonton police custody was found unresponsive and not breathing Sunday in the back of a patrol wagon.

As of Monday afternoon, the 38-year-old man remained in critical condition in hospital, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Police said patrol officers responded to a disturbance call at a commercial property near 117th Street and Kingsway at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect had already left the property.

Officers responded to a second call at the same location at 4:40 a.m. Sunday. The man had returned and was causing a disturbance again.

Patrol officers arrested the man. They handcuffed him and put him in the back of a patrol wagon, then drove him downtown to the Detainee Management Unit at EPS headquarters.

"Upon arrival in the EPS underground garage outside of DMU, members opened the rear door of the patrol wagon, where they found the suspect unresponsive and not breathing," police said.

A paramedic within the Detainee Management Unit began treating the man until EMS arrived.

Paramedics established a pulse while transporting the man to hospital.

The Director of Law Enforcement was notified and has directed ASIRT to lead the investigation, police said.