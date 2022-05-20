Man, 36, charged with murder in Chinatown deaths

Edmonton police have charged a 36-year-old man with murder in two deaths in Chinatown, near downtown.

Justin Bone is facing two charges of second-degree murder and one charge of robbery, police said in a news release Friday.

Bone was arrested Wednesday after officers were called around 4 p.m. to an aggravated assault in the area of 106th Avenue and 98th Street.

There, officers found a 64-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as Ban Phuc Hoang. An autopsy confirmed he died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck and the manner of death was homicide.

While officers were at the scene at 106th Avenue and 98th Street, further investigation led them to a second scene at 105th Avenue and 98th Street. Police located an injured 61-year-old man there, and emergency medical services workers pronounced the man dead on scene.

An autopsy on the 61-year-old man has been scheduled for Tuesday. Police did not release that victim's name.

Anthony Hai, owner and operator of Albert's Auto Body, told CBC Thursday that Hoang was a worker at his shop. He said the death has really affected him and his coworkers.

"This gentleman has been with me for 33 years, since Day 1 that I opened up in 1989 … we're all like a family," he said.

"We work as a team … and right now we definitely lost a really good team member."

Hai said Hoang was preparing for his retirement in February of next year.

Police said neither victim knew Bone and police aren't looking for any additional suspects.