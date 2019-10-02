Man, 36, charged in fatal stabbing after fight in downtown Edmonton

A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing near the Edmonton Convention Centre Monday night.

The 36-year-old is facing one count of manslaughter in the death of David Cox, 34.

Police were called to a fight on Jasper Avenue east of 99th Street at 10:30 p.m. When they arrived they found Cox had been stabbed. He later died in hospital.

An autopsy Tuesday determined Cox's death was a result of the stab wound.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.