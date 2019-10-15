Man, 28, identified as victim in Grande Prairie weekend homicide

Grande Prairie RCMP have identified the victim in a homicide last weekend as a 28-year-old Grande Prairie man, Cody Michaloski.

An autopsy determined the death to be a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The RCMP's Edmonton major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Early Sunday, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a residence in an apartment building on Poplar Drive where they found a man's body.