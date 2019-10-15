Skip to Main Content
Man, 28, identified as victim in Grande Prairie weekend homicide
Edmonton

Man, 28, identified as victim in Grande Prairie weekend homicide

RCMP have identified the victim in a homicide last weekend in Grande Prairie as a 28-year-old local man, Cody Michaloski.

RCMP continue their investigation into death of Cody Michaloski

CBC News ·
RCMP have identified Cody Michaloski, 28, as the victim of a homicide in Grande Prairie last weekend. (RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP have identified the victim in a homicide last weekend as a 28-year-old Grande Prairie man, Cody Michaloski.

An autopsy determined the death to be a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The RCMP's Edmonton major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Early Sunday, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a residence in an apartment building on Poplar Drive where they found a man's body.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|