Man, 28, identified as victim in Grande Prairie weekend homicide
RCMP have identified the victim in a homicide last weekend in Grande Prairie as a 28-year-old local man, Cody Michaloski.
RCMP continue their investigation into death of Cody Michaloski
Grande Prairie RCMP have identified the victim in a homicide last weekend as a 28-year-old Grande Prairie man, Cody Michaloski.
An autopsy determined the death to be a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.
The RCMP's Edmonton major crimes unit continues to investigate.
Early Sunday, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a residence in an apartment building on Poplar Drive where they found a man's body.