Man, 27, killed in fiery crash in northeastern Alberta

A 27-year-old man died and two other people were injured early Wednesday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in northeastern Alberta.

Lac La Biche RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 881, just south of Heart Lake, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release Thursday.

Preliminary investigation shows that the car went off the highway into a ditch and hit a tree, RCMP said. The car was burning when police arrived. Emergency crews put out the fire.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Heart Lake is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.