Man, 25, charged with second-degree murder in west Edmonton homicide

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident earlier this week in the west-side neighbourhood of Thorncliff, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. Monday to a "trouble not known" call at a multi-unit complex near 177th Street and 81st Avenue.

Robert Williams, 56, was dead when police arrived, stated the news release. According to an autopsy completed on Friday, Williams died as a result of a stab wound.

Police said the accused and victim knew each other.