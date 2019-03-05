Man, 24, charged in random 'vicious' assault of 65-year-old

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a random assault that left a 65-year-old man with life-threatening injuries last week.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, police said Tuesday.

William Vernon, 65, was attacked while out for a walk near 48th Street and 22nd Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood in Millwoods around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said.

Vernon, who has lived in the residential neighbourhood for more than 30 years, remains in hospital in critical condition.

Investigators continue to look for witnesses and are asking anyone who may have seen the attack on the footpath near the southeast corner of 23rd Avenue and 50th Street on Wednesday afternoon to contact police.