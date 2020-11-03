Man, 23, charged in Edmonton Young Offender Centre standoff

A man whose standoff with police at the Edmonton Youth Offender Centre ended peacefully Sunday has been charged with multiple offences, including uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., the 23-year-old attended the EYOC on a personal matter, according to a Monday night police news release.

After being turned away, he allegedly made threatening remarks to staff and produced what was later determined to be a Crossman SNR357 Snub Nose airsoft revolver.

At the time, police said the man had been armed with a handgun.

Staff secured the area and the man was locked inside the entrance. Edmonton police arrived shortly afterward and contained both the inside and outside of the facility.

Negotiations between the man and police officers went on for approximately three hours before he surrendered peacefully. Police confirmed Sunday that the man was not incarcerated at the centre.

Police found 11 grams of cocaine, stolen IDs and $8,800 in cash on the accused.

The man has been charged with use of imitation firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of identity documents, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.