Man, 21, killed in fatal collision with moose west of Edmonton
A 21-year-old man was killed west of Edmonton Tuesday morning in a highway collision with a moose.
Emergency crews called to Highway 16 near Evansburg
Evansburg RCMP, Alberta Health Services ground ambulances, and Parkland County Fire Services were called shortly before 6 a.m. to a reported collision on Highway 16 west at Range Road 55, according to a Wednesday police news release.
STARS air ambulance transported the man to an Edmonton-area hospital, where he later died.
He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
A moose was found dead near the highway.
Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.