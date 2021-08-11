Skip to Main Content
Man, 21, killed in fatal collision with moose west of Edmonton

A 21-year-old man was killed west of Edmonton Tuesday morning in a highway collision with a moose.

Emergency crews called to Highway 16 near Evansburg

Police say the preliminary investigation supports the collision as having been with a moose. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Evansburg RCMP, Alberta Health Services ground ambulances, and Parkland County Fire Services were called shortly before 6 a.m. to a reported collision on Highway 16 west at Range Road 55, according to a Wednesday police news release.

STARS air ambulance transported the man to an Edmonton-area hospital, where he later died.

He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

A moose was found dead near the highway.

Evansburg is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

