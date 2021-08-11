Man, 21, dies after collision with moose west of Edmonton
Emergency crews called to Highway 16 east of Evansburg
A 21-year-old man is dead after his vehicle hit a moose early Tuesday on Highway 16, west of Edmonton.
Evansburg RCMP, Alberta Health Services ground ambulances, and Parkland County Fire Services were called shortly before 6 a.m. to a reported collision on Highway 16 west at Range Road 55, police said in a news release Wednesday.
STARS air ambulance transported the man to an Edmonton-area hospital, where he later died.
The driver was the lone occupant of his vehicle.
A moose was found dead near the highway.
The collision scene is about 80 kilometres west of Edmonton.