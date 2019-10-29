Man, 20, in hospital with critical injuries after apparent shooting in southwest Edmonton

Police say a 20-year-old is in hospital with critical injuries after an apparent shooting Monday afternoon in southwest Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service says the man was reportedly found in an apartment building parking on Saddleback Road east of 18th Avenue. The man was treated by paramedics with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and taken to hospital.

Police say no suspect or suspect vehicle description is available.

The incident happened at the Heather Ridge Estates Apartments. Residents of the complex may be delayed in entering their suite until police can ensure their safety.