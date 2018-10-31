Man, 20, dies in minivan rollover near Rocky Mountain House

A 20-year-old man from the O'Chiese First Nation in central Alberta died last weekend after the minivan he was driving rolled into a ditch.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to a 911 call about a collision northeast of Rocky Mountain House, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was the driver and lone occupant of a minivan that was found in the west ditch on O'Chiese Road, police said.

He was declared dead on scene by EMS.

RCMP are not releasing the victim's name.

The O'Chiese First Nation reserve is about 60 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.