Man, 18, charged with first-degree murder in High Level shooting death

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death that happened Friday afternoon in High Level, Alta.

An autopsy on Monday determined the death of Nathan Kim was a homicide.

High Level RCMP said in a news release that officers were called by EMS to assist with a man who had been shot at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim succumbed to his injuries after he was located in an alley near 105th Avenue and 98nd Street, near the Maple Ridge Suites.

The accused is scheduled to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Aug. 26.