Skip to Main Content
Cyclist in ICU after collision with truck in north Edmonton
New

Cyclist in ICU after collision with truck in north Edmonton

A man is in hospital with head injuries after his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck in north Edmonton Friday morning.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police say

CBC News ·

A man is in hospital with head injuries after his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck in north Edmonton early Friday morning.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of 97th Street and 144th Avenue.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said. He was brought to hospital with head trauma and is being cared for in the intensive care unit. 

A portion of 97th Street near the scene has been closed to traffic while police investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us