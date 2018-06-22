Cyclist in ICU after collision with truck in north Edmonton

A man is in hospital with head injuries after his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck in north Edmonton early Friday morning.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of 97th Street and 144th Avenue.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said. He was brought to hospital with head trauma and is being cared for in the intensive care unit.

A portion of 97th Street near the scene has been closed to traffic while police investigate.