53-year-old man identified in Edmonton suspicious death investigation

An autopsy has identified the 53-year-old man who died in a suspicious death on the weekend, but police are not releasing the manner and cause of death as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Terry Allen Maksymyszyn, 53, was found unconscious by police in a home in the Athlone neighbourhood on Saturay night.

Officers arrived at the residence near 128th Avenue and 129th Street at about 10:30 p.m. in response to a "trouble not known" call, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

Maksymyszyn was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Police are treating it as a suspicious death.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner finished an autopsy yesterday, and police confirmed Maksymyszyn's identity in a news release Wednesday.

"Cause and manner of death are not being released at this time for investigative purposes," it said.