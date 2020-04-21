'We're still here to help': Meet the Alberta workers making house calls during the pandemic

While most of us feel safest at home right now, workers making house calls are facing new risks during the pandemic.

Plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and real estate agents continue to visit residences on a regular basis.

"The stress levels are high," said Walter Ahlisch, a plumbing and heating technician with The Gentlemen Plumbers in Edmonton who has visited about three homes per day since March.

"We're face-to-face with people every day, " he said. "So, yeah, the nerves are higher the stress is higher.

"We're still here to help — we want to help everyone. But, you know, it's a scary time right now."

Ahlisch has a one-year-old daughter at home and his wife works as a nurse. When they step foot in their own home, they both leave their protective equipment at the door, shower immediately and change their clothes.

There's a running joke among plumbers that they have stronger immune systems than most but Ahlisch said his colleagues are all taking extreme precautions during this time — even if some clients seem less concerned about safety.

"[The client] literally said to me, 'Take off that mask. I've lived through other pandemics, if this one kills me, so be it. I'm 95,'" he recounted.

"But we're careful for everyone, no matter what they say."

Ahlisch expects with flood season this spring, business will only get busier.

Who else you gonna call?

Exterminators also make the list of essential workers, largely because manufacturers and other essential services require their work, said Tom Schultz, the owner of Edmonton Exterminators Ltd.

"You don't see a lot of fanfare when it comes to pest control," he said, "and it's just kind of a necessity."

Schultz said he works with petrochemical and biotech companies that need to pass federal inspections and can't risk having a pest problem. Residential spaces continue to be a significant portion of his business as well.

He and his staff make several home visits every day, but they're facing a new challenge since the COVID-19 outbreak began — many of their clients have nowhere to go during the appointment.

Landlords with a pest problem notify tenants in advance, but Schultz said that since the pandemic started, he often can't get in to spray for insects.

"[Tenants] come to the door stressed because they're worried they're going to get in trouble with the management because they're not ready or they can't go out," he said.

The jobs that require setting traps can still be completed, said Schultz. Since he's used to health hazards and wearing protective equipment, he's not too nervous about it.

In contrast, finding items in the grocery store makes him more anxious.

"You're having to go back and forth trying to find everything — meanwhile, people continue to stream in behind you," he said.

"I find that it's a lot more nerve-wracking," Schultz said. "It's just a big relief getting out of there."

Still on the market

Land registration, real estate, and moving businesses are all considered essential services in Alberta.

The market is mainly made up of people who already had a property listed and have no choice but to sell, said real estate agent Geneva Tetreault, but there's still the occasional person looking for a deal.

Home visits have become rare for Tetreault since COVID-19 restrictions came into effect, but she can't move her entire business online.

"It's still relatively uncommon for people to buy a property entirely sight unseen," Tetreault said.

Real estate agent Geneva Tetreault is still making house calls, though the real estate market has slowed considerably. (Ariel Fournier/ CBC)

When she does give a tour, most of the natural instincts to snoop have to be checked.

"A lot of buyers enjoy looking through a home by opening closets and cupboard doors and really investigating the property, and they're really being restricted from doing that," she said.

Tetreault said she'll continue to work despite her discomfort with going to unknown properties during this time. Many of the unemployment benefits offered through CERB don't apply to her industry.

And she doesn't expect to see many people letting go of their real estate licence, either.

Paradoxically, she said, market downturns tend to see more people entering her profession.

"When there's job layoffs, generally, it's a time where some people will sit and go, 'You know, I always wanted to be my own boss, I think I might get my real estate licence," she said.