CBC Edmonton's Make the Season Kind campaign has raised more than $900,000 for Edmonton's Food Bank as it goes into its final day, far exceeding previous records.

As of Thursday morning, Make the Season Kind had raised a total of $$945,694.

Before this year, the most money raised for Edmonton's Food Bank through the annual December campaign at CBC Edmonton was $655,878 in 2016.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled how CBC listeners have embraced Make the Season Kind with their generous gifts and kind messages of hope," said Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank. "We appreciate your support."

The campaign was formerly known as Turkey Drive but, like many things this year, it had to pivot.

CBC Edmonton could not safely accept frozen turkeys and in-person donations at its downtown studio, so it rebranded the campaign as Make the Season Kind. The campaign has also focused on stories of kindness and giving in the community.

Stephanie Coombs, CBC Edmonton's director of journalism and programming, said the response to the campaign was unprecedented.



"We have been blown away by the generosity and support shown from our loyal CBC Edmonton audience," Coombs said.

"This year has put everyone to the test, especially the most vulnerable and those in need, but the outpouring of kindness for the Edmonton Food Bank from our fellow Edmontonians should be applauded and celebrated."

The record-breaking 2020 total has been, in part, thanks to corporate donors. Many companies donated funds to the food bank instead of holding staff parties. Ledcor, Epcor, ATB Financial, Enbridge, Telus and Park Paving all made significant contributions to the Make the Season Kind campaign.

Ledcor Group donated $50,000 to the campaign.

"Because of the pandemic, we had to cancel our annual holiday celebrations company wide," Katherine Coutinho, senior director of corporate communications for Ledcor Group, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We wanted to find a way to express our gratitude to our employees for their dedication and hard work, especially this year."

Long-time donors also stepped up. Stan Russo, an optometrist in Edmonton, has supported the CBC Edmonton food bank fundraiser for more than a decade. His clinics had to shut down in March and April and are now operating under the strict new public health measures. Still, Russo decided it was important to keep giving.

"This has been a tough year, but it has been even tougher for other Edmontonians. We wanted to pull together and support the community," Russo told Edmonton AM. He, and his clinic staff, contributed $2,700 to Make the Season Kind.

Excluding this year's total, CBC Edmonton's annual campaign has raised more than $5.3 million dollars for Edmonton's Food Bank over its 25-year history.

In addition to donating funds, listeners and viewers have also been submitting their own stories of kindness, for a chance to win a daily prizes or one of two grand prizes.

The first grand prize is a turkey dinner with all the fixings and leftovers from The Westin Edmonton, along with an overnight stay in a king deluxe bedroom with in-room dinner and breakfast for two.

The second grand prize is a CBC holiday-themed illustrated print created by Edmonton artist Stephanie Simpson. Simpson is also generously donating a copy of the print for the winner to gift to a friend.

The grand prize winners will be announced on CBC's Radio Active at 5:05 p.m. Friday.