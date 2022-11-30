Magnitude 5.2 earthquake reported in northern Alberta

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in northern Alberta's Peace River region Tuesday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the seismic event happened at a depth of four kilometres.

The location of the earthquake was about 29 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet of Reno, Alta., which is about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Earthquakes Canada has no reported damage from the quake. The event would have been "lightly felt in the surrounding area," according to the agency's website.

At least three other events were recorded in the Reno, Alta. area within the last week — two 4.1-magnitude quakes and one that measured as 4.5 magnitude.

Although the data is still preliminary, a 5.2-magnitude quake would be the second largest ever recorded in Alberta.