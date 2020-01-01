Meet Madilynn, Edmonton's New Year's baby for 2020

It's a girl!

The first baby born in Edmonton in 2020 made her entrance into the world exactly 36 minutes after midnight signalled the beginning of a new year.

Madilynn Joanne Leslie Baker took her first breath at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, weighing seven pounds, four ounces.

Her proud parents, who live in Edmonton, are Jayden and Bailey Baker.

Proud parents Jayden (left) and Bailey Baker with their daughter Madilynn, Edmonton's New Year's baby for 2020. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Covenant Health announced Madilynn's arrival into the world in a news release Wednesday and reporters will get a chance to fawn over the newborn at a news conference later today.

About 6,300 babies a year are welcomed into the world at the Grey Nuns — an average of 17 each day.

Edmonton's New Year baby for 2019 was Tia Alona Bocauto. She was born 21 days ahead of schedule at the Royal Alexandra Hospital's Lois Hole Hospital for Women, eight minutes into the new year.