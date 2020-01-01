Meet Madilyn, Edmonton's New Year's baby for 2020

It's a girl!

The first baby born in Edmonton in 2020 made her entrance into the world exactly 36 minutes after midnight signalled the beginning of a new year.

Madilyn Joanne Lesley Baker took her first breath at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, weighing seven pounds, four ounces.

Her proud first-time parents, who live in Edmonton, are Jayden and Bailey Baker.

Madilyn, who was expected on Christmas Day, was almost a week late when Bailey started having contractions on Dec. 31 at 4 a.m.

"I wasn't expecting her to be a New Year's baby," said Bailey. "She decided to make her arrival even more special."

The Bakers had been careful not to make too many plans over the Christmas season, just in case Bailey went into labour. But Bailey was scheduled for induced labour on Jan. 1, so the parents decided to make New Year's plans.

"It was just funny that we made plans and then that's when things actually happened."

Jayden said he's had to learn quickly how to step into his new role as a dad.

"She's a pooping machine. I've changed at least 10 diapers I think. I never changed any before so I got my practice in."

The family is staying overnight at the hospital, and plans to head home Thursday.

Madilyn Baker is Edmonton's New Year's baby for 2020. Madilyn was born at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Covenant Health announced Madilyn's arrival into the world in a news release Wednesday.

About 6,300 babies a year are welcomed into the world at the Grey Nuns — an average of 17 each day.

Edmonton's New Year baby for 2019 was Tia Alona Bocauto. She was born 21 days ahead of schedule at the Royal Alexandra Hospital's Lois Hole Hospital for Women, eight minutes into the new year.