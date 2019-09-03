MacKinnon report on Alberta's finances to be released

A much-anticipated report charting a deficit-free future for Alberta will be released to the public on Tuesday.

The recommendations of the government-appointed panel, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, will be released Tuesday in Calgary.

It will be followed by a news conference with MacKinnon and Finance Minister Travis Toews.

CBC News will livestream the news conference which is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Appointed in May by Premier Jason Kenney, panel members were tasked with finding ways to balance the budget by 2022-23 without increasing taxes.

MacKinnon's recommendations are expected to help guide the United Conservative government's first budget, which is expected to be delivered next month.

Kenney has said the recommendations will help erase multi-bllion dollar budget deficits over four years. Unions and the NDP opposition say Kenney is going to use the report to justify cutting wages, and possibly jobs, of public sector workers.

Kenney is already battling in court with public sector unions that represent 180,000 workers, including nurses, teachers and paramedics, after his government passed a bill in June rewriting collective bargaining agreements to delay wage negotiations.