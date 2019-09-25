Machete used in cellphone robbery in Sherwood Park

A 20-year-old man has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon after a confrontation outside Sherwood Park Mall that involved a machete.

Strathcona County RCMP said that the incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 20 when a suspect approached a man walking outside the mall, located at 2020 Sherwood Dr., and asked to use his phone.

The man allowed the suspect to use the phone but then the suspect refused to return it. There was a confrontation and the suspect took a machete out of his back pack, RCMP said in a news release.

The man immediately ran into the nearest store and called police. The suspect was located by police a short time later and the phone was retrieved. No one was injured in the incident.