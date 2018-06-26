Skip to Main Content
3 million school meals: Edmonton social entrepreneurs honoured by MacEwan University
Video

3 million school meals: Edmonton social entrepreneurs honoured by MacEwan University

Two Edmonton businessmen who built a global enterprise out of selling bottled water, coffee and tea from their van are MacEwan University's first social entrepreneurs in residence.

Kori Chilibeck and Matt Moreau donate profits to World Food Programme, which provides school meals worldwide

CBC News ·
MacEwan University names two Edmontonians who have provided three million meals to school children in developing countries as social entrepreneurs in residence. 1:36

Two Edmonton businessmen who started selling their products from their van and have gone on to build a thriving global enterprise are MacEwan University's first social entrepreneurs in residence.

Kori Chilibeck and Matt Moreau started selling bottled water, coffee and tea from their van in 2005 to selling products in 700 locations worldwide.

Their business, Earth Group, donates all its profits to the World Food Programme which provides school meals to children in developing countries.

So far Earth Group has funded more than three million meals.

During the one-year residency, Chilibeck and Moreau hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to combine sound business principles with an interest in social or environmental goals.

Watch the video for more on Earth Group and their residency.

