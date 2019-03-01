MacEwan University president resigns after two years in top job

MacEwan University president Deborah Saucier has resigned from her position to take a new job in British Columbia.

Saucier, a neuroscientist, has been president of the Edmonton university since July 1, 2017.

She will leave this summer to accept the position of president and vice-chancellor at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C.

Saucier will remain as president at MacEwan University until July 3.

"Dr. Saucier has been an exceptional president," MacEwan University board chair Ione Challborn said Friday in a news release. "We are sad to lose her leadership."

In the news release, Saucier called the decision a "bittersweet" and said her experience at MacEwan was extraordinary.

"I am so proud of the accomplishments we have made during my time here. But the decision to move to Vancouver Island is a very personal one for me and my family. I'll miss MacEwan and the people here terribly, but at the same time I'm very excited to be returning to the place I call home."

Before her tenure at MacEwan, Saucier was provost and vice-president, academic at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) in Oshawa, Ont.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology at the University of Victoria and her PhD in psychology from Western University.

The MacEwan board of governors will immediately begin to plan for an executive search to find a new president, and is considering the appointment of an acting president, the university said.