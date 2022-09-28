Métis Nation of Alberta prepares for historic constitution vote

The Métis Nation of Alberta could soon have a definitive blueprint outlining their rights if citizens approve a constitution in November.

The vote comes after years of consultation and community engagement to create a constitution leading to the nation having increased authority to negotiate their rights and claims.

"All my life I've heard about this point, it's about being recognized as being one of the Indigenous people and being able to form our own government," Audrey Poitras, president of the Métis Nation of Alberta, said in an interview with CBC's Edmonton AM on Monday.

"If you're going to be a government, you have to have a constitution that is designed by our people for our people as to how we will operate, how we will elect our officials, how we will design and deliver programs and how we will support our citizens in every aspect."

During the 94th Annual General Assembly of the nation in August, the final draft of the Otipemisiwak Métis government constitution was approved and now just needs to be ratified.

In November, 56,000 citizens who are 16 years and older will be eligible to vote in person at ballot boxes, by mail, or online on the constitution.

The nation also asks citizens to update their contact information, either by phone or online, so voter packages can be delivered to people.

For the past three years, a constitution commission has been working to conduct community engagement with citizens.

The constitution touches upon a variety of areas of governance like defining electoral districts, land rights, children's services and health care.

Andrea Sandmaier is vice president for Region 2 of the Métis Nation of Alberta, which is based in Bonnyville, Alta. She said the vote will be historic.

"I think it's very significant and a long time coming for many years," Sandmaier said.

"The Métis citizens within Alberta have been looking for recognition, for self-government for a constitution, it's exciting."

Sandmaier is also optimistic about the increased accessibility of services and systemic change once more autonomy is created through the constitution.

"I think that family and children services will definitely be something that will be important to all Métis citizens across Alberta ... as well as things like restorative justice," Sandmaier said.

Voting will open on November 1 and continue until November 30.

If the constitution is ratified, Poitras said one of the biggest things on the agenda will be a provincial council election to be held in September 2023.

"We believe what our ancestors started, it's really important for us to continue, to try to finish," Poitras said.