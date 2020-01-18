West Edmonton school on alert after man barricades himself in nearby home

An Edmonton elementary school is on alert Friday evening because a man has reportedly barricaded himself inside a nearby residence after he assaulted two men with a knife.

Lymburn School, a kindergarten to grade 6 school in west Edmonton, is on alert due to a police presence outside.

According to Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Megan Normandeau, the alert began around 3:30 p.m.

Working with police, some students were able to leave the school into the care of their parents, though it's not known how many students and staff members remain in the school.

Parents were alerted using the school messenger system.

According to police, southwest division patrol officers responded to a weapon's complaint at a home near 188th Street and 72nd Avenue around 3 p.m.

It was reported a man had assaulted two other men in the residence with a knife.

The two men eventually exited the home and were treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are currently negotiating with the male suspect, who remains inside the residence.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near 188th Street and 72nd until further notice.