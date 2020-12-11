Holiday Light Displays: 7 spots to spy them in and around Edmonton

The province's latest health restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 will make the holidays much different this year. But viewing light displays is one tradition you can continue.

Alberta Legislature Grounds

For 35 years this light display has been a bright spot on the grounds of the Alberta Legislature. If you wander down this year you'll be able to take in about 200,000 lights on about 2,900 strings decking out more than 500 trees.

There are some changes this year. COVID-19 means the annual Celebrate the Season showcasing local musical groups isn't happening. There are also no tours inside the legislature or Federal Building but there is plenty of room to roam and snap selfies of this iconic Edmonton landmark lit up for the season until Jan. 31.

New this year you can also take in the legislature decorations on Alberta Assembly TV, where video of interior and exterior displays is shown on a loop. Check your cable listings. For Telus customers it's Channel 843 and Shaw users Channel 930.

Winter Wonder Forest

The newest offering on the drive-thru light circuit launched this year at the Rainbow Valley Campground next to Snow Valley Ski Hill at 13204 Rainbow Valley Road.

The Rainbow Valley Campground has been transformed into a Winter Wonder Forest featuring a quarter of a million lights. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

About 250,000 lights deck out the campground. Vehicle passes are purchased in advance online at a cost of $30 which supports True Start Foundation, an anti-poverty charity. The Winter Wonder Forest is a contact-free drive-thru experience on until Jan. 3.

Zoominescense

The Edmonton Valley Zoo's Zoominesence runs on certain nights until Jan. 3. Tickets for the animal-inspired lighting creations must be purchased online in advance. All indoor locations are closed except for washroom access. Zoo patrons will be asked to mask up and stay with their household members.

Candy Cane Lane

For more than 50 years homeowners in the Crestwood neighbourhood along 148th Street between 99th and 92nd avenues have provided some serious Christmas curb appeal.

This year COVID-19 means there are no sleigh rides, fire pits, food trucks, or volunteers. The other big change is organizers ask you to drive the lane instead of walking.

It's lights, sound and giving along Candy Cane Lane in support of Edmonton's Food Bank. (CBC)

Edmonton Candy Cane Lane is a fundraiser for Edmonton's Food Bank but this year they're encouraging people to donate online instead of bringing food in person. There are however drop-off locations at the north and south ends of the lane.

Downtown Edmonton

For more than 20 years now a giant tree has stood in Sir Winston Churchill Square and this year is no exception. It's a 24-metre white spruce decked out with more than 22,000 twinkling LED lights.

Tracy Hyatt, with Edmonton's Downtown Business Association encourages people to snap a photo of the tree and post it with the hashtag #YEGLightUp. For every tag used, the association will give $5 to Edmonton's Food Bank, to a maximum of $5,000.

New this year are six outdoor light installations designed by local artists which are being rolled out at different downtown locations and lit every evening until Jan. 8.

A display called Transformation: Promise and Wisdom, designed by artists Sharon Rose Kootenay and Jason Symington for The Works Art & Design Festival sits in Sir Winston Churchill Square. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Luminaria

In past years, Luminaria was offered only a couple of days a year, quickly selling out, but this year the University of Alberta Botanic Garden is offering the experience throughout December.

You can expect a candle-lit walks, snow sprites and creative winter sculptures. You'll want to head online to review COVID-19 requirements like masking up and purchase your timed tickets before you make the drive out to Parkland County.

Snow sprite Madison Bessette spreads cheer in December at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden in Parkland County. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Magic of Lights

A steady stream of cars have been lining up to make their way around Castrol Raceway in Leduc County. This 2.5-kilometre drive-thru experience features more than a million lights.

Vehicle passes start at $25 and must be purchased in advance. The lights are on until Jan. 2. You can expect digital animations depicting holiday scenes such as 12 Days of Christmas and Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Spokesperson Kimberly Reeves warns weekends are "crazy" busy with wait times sometimes exceeding 90 minutes.