Lucy the elephant's health improving but travel from Edmonton would be fatal, zoo says

Lucy's health has improved but a breathing problem prevents the 48-year-old Asian elephant from traveling to a sanctuary, a report from the Edmonton Valley Zoo says.

The zoo released a report Wednesday after Lucy's annual medical checkup in October by two independent elephant veterinarians from Germany.

Dr. Frank Goeritz and Dr. Thomas Hildebrandt previously assessed Lucy in 2022 as part of a team sponsored by the advocacy organization Free the Wild.

The latest report indicates that a uterine tumor discovered two years ago has shrunk after the recommended administration of a vaccine. Changes in diet – which now includes daily fresh coconuts – have resulted in a loss of 625 kilograms or 1,375 pounds (Lucy is still considered overweight).

But this year doctors discovered an ovarian cyst. And Lucy still has to breathe out of her mouth due to a blocked trunk. Determining the cause would require sedating Lucy, which would be too risky, zoo officials said.

That means even though Lucy's respiratory condition has improved slightly, she still suffers from low oxygen and high carbon dioxide levels. After exercise, Lucy is out of breath.

Many advocates have long called for Lucy to be moved to a sanctuary to live out her years in the wild with her peers.

"Would she be better in a warmer climate? Somewhere else? In a sanctuary, likely yes. But can we get her there safely? Unfortunately, no," said zoo director Gary Dewar.

"The team cares so much about her overall well-being and have worked so hard to make changes for her."