Police union calls for improvements to LRT safety, cleanliness

A man peeing onto the LRT tracks. Garbage scattered on the ground.

They are two of the images police union president Mike Elliot posted on Twitter last week as he called for the city to address the growing filthiness and danger at transit stations since COVID-19 emptied Edmonton's streets.

"People are not hiding about where they throw their garbage," Elliot said in a recent interview. "They're not hiding where they're trying to urinate or defecate. They're not hiding where they're trying to use their drugs."

Not only are some people more brazen about breaking the rules, but some of that behaviour targets police and transit workers, Elliot said.

Recently, a transit peace officer was stabbed with a needle during an arrest, he said.

Two Edmonton peace officers and a city bus driver went into self-isolation earlier this month after they were deliberately coughed on by a man claiming to have coronavirus.

"The public deserves to know what's going on and we need to take steps to address this because, as a police service, members can only do so much," Elliot said.

The Edmonton Police Service says it is patrolling LRT platforms more frequently since the pandemic began and is not aware of an increase in complaints related to transit.

Enhanced security and cleaning

The city has implemented a number of safety and cleaning enhancements throughout the transit network over the past five weeks, said city spokesperson Rowan Anderson.

Intelligence directs the deployment of police, security guards and transit peace officers, the latter who are deployed at Century Park and NAIT stations to help those riders requiring access to support services downtown and at the EXPO centre, Anderson said.

All LRT stations have emergency blue phones and there are emergency buttons on LRT cars, Anderson said in an email.

In terms of cleanliness, the city has redeployed over 30 staff at Century Park, Clareview and NAIT stations to clean trains mid-service, Anderson said.

"Our cleaning contractor, BeeClean, has also enhanced the intensity and frequency of disinfecting our LRT stations."

After being in service, trains are cleaned using enhanced sanitization technology and procedures that disinfect common touch points such as poles, handles, buttons, windows and seats, Anderson added.

More supportive housing needed

The problem highlights the underlying urgency to build more supportive housing, said Coun. Aaron Paquette.

"I support the police and I support their concerns of course, a hundred per cent," Paquette said.

"This situation on the LRT, it highlights the fact that we have not done a good enough job in dealing with this issue because when we ignore the fact that people are homeless or have mental health issues or injury or addiction — ignoring it costs us more than just dealing with it, which is providing good homes and good supports.

"It actually costs us less to do the right thing."

Paquette said the city is ready to build four permanent supportive housing sites that would provide 150 units and has secured money from Ottawa, but it still needs $17 million in capital and operating costs from the province.

"This strategic investment has the potential to free up $230 million from health, emergency services, policing and justice system costs over the next 10 years alone," states a report from city administration.

The province said it meets with city officials regularly to work on the need for permanent supportive housing.

"The Government of Alberta is aware of the need for permanent supportive housing in Edmonton," said Natalie Tomczak​​​​​​, press secretary for the Ministry of Seniors and Housing.

"We are working with the city and community partners to find housing solutions for Albertans who need it the most."