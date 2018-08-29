Valley Line West LRT expected to have minimal impact on Edmonton's river valley

The Valley Line West LRT is expected to have minimal impact on Edmonton's river valley, according to a report presented to the community on Tuesday.

The preliminary findings of an environmental impact assessment on two sections of the LRT route, around the Groat Ravine and MacKinnon Ravine, were on display at the West End Christian Reformed Church at a public information session. The city is compelled to prepare an assessment whenever a project falls within the boundary of the river valley.

The replacement bridge over Groat Road along Stony Plain Road is expected to be significantly wider than the existing overpass, resulting in 825-square metres of permanent vegetation loss.

That's about half the size of a hockey rink.

Roughly 2100-square metres of vegetation will be temporarily cleared during two years of construction.

"Once construction is complete. we're actually going be restoring the area," said Eva Cheung, project manager of the Valley Line West LRT.

"Over time the trees will kind of mature again and will go back to its current state."

Eva Cheung said must of the impact to vegetation along the Groat Ravine would be temporary during construction of the Valley West LRT line.

The plans also include a "critter crossing" on either side of the bridge, giving small and medium-sized wildlife a space to continue along the ravine going north-south. The plan suggests all impacts on wildlife will be temporary.

The city is aiming to begin construction on the LRT line in late 2019 or early 2020.

Construction on the line will also intersect the northern tip of the MacKinnon Ravine. As Stony Plain Road widens to accommodate the LRT, it's expected to take out some small poplar saplings.

No significant impact is expected for wildlife near MacKinnon, according to the report. The landscaping plan will also include additional trees in the area once construction is complete.

The other impacts of the LRT line on the adjacent communities overshadowed Tuesday's presentation for some residents.

Irene Blain, president of the West Jasper Community League, raised concerns about plans to cut down over 1,100 trees along the LRT corridor and potential impacts to businesses along the planned line. (CBC/Jordan Omstead)

Irene Blain, president of the West Jasper Community League, was particularly concerned by the city's plan to remove more than 1,100 trees to make room for the LRT corridor.

"I find it's almost criminal," she said.

The city expects to plant about 1,800 trees to compensate, but Blain pointed out that some of the trees set for removal are old growth.

She also expressed concern that a proposed one-way along Stony Plain Road between 149th and 156th Street might affect the businesses along that stretch.

"People are going to avoid the area and I think we're going to have a worse situation than what exists even now," she said.

Cheung said the city would work with local businesses to try to lessen the impact of construction.

Tom Carter has been living in Crestwood since the 1980's and has been coming to LRT information meetings for several months. He said he was confident the city had done their due diligence to consult the businesses and was looking forward to having an LRT station close by.

"I think the sooner the project gets built the better. As I get older, I'm excited about the possibility of having alternative transportation to maintain my mobility, my accessibility, I just think it's a good thing," he said.

Tom and Georgia Carter have lived in Crestwood since the early 1980s. Tom said he was excited to have an LRT stop close by.

The full environmental impact assessment is expected to go before city councillors at the end of October.