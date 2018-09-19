LRT platform attacker given 6 ½-year prison sentence for crime spree

Mario Bigchild has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for a shocking two-day crime spree that included aggravated assault, three robberies and an attempt to disarm a peace officer.

In September 2018, Bigchild randomly stabbed a University of Alberta business student on the LRT platform while they were waiting for a train.

Theodore Lee was stabbed five times. He survived the attack after undergoing emergency surgery.

According to court documents, Bigchild was on a 10-day crystal meth binge. He said he was feeling suicidal and the drugs made him delusional.

"He said he could not believe he did these things and the behaviour was completely out of character for him," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Peter Michalyshyn said in Edmonton court Wednesday afternoon.

"He says he has begun to see the error of his ways."

Bigchild's crime spree began on Sept. 17, 2018, when he held up a Husky gas station. He threatened the employee with a knife and took $500 from the cash register.

Later the same day, he jumped over the counter of a concession kiosk at the Kingsway LRT station and threatened the clerk with a weapon. He stole $67.75.

The next morning, Bigchild got on a city bus and struck up a conversation with a nearby stranger he ended up attacking 10 minutes later.

"Surveillance video from the LRT platform does not show any indication of a dispute or signs of aggression by either Mr. Lee or the accused … without warning, the accused stabbed Mr. Lee five times in the chest and upper torso," states the agreed statement of facts.

The judge noted that the random attack likely would have continued if a Good Samaritan hadn't intervened and pulled Bigchild off his victim. It was also fortunate that a nurse and doctor happened to be on the LRT platform at the time and provided immediate medical aid.

'It is still a significant sentence'

Minutes after the stabbing, Bigchild robbed another gas station clerk. He punched the clerk in the face and left the store with 15 packs of cigarettes and $100 in coins and bills.

Then he crossed the street and confronted a woman who had just finished re-fuelling her car. Video surveillance shows Bigchild leaning in the passenger window. He demanded a ride and when she refused, he stole her vehicle.

Bigchild was tracked down by police in west Edmonton. When an officer tried to handcuff him, Bigchild elbowed, kicked and punched him, then tried to get his gun. Ultimately he was taken into custody when a police service dog assisted in the arrest.

"His actions were consistent with a person who knew very well what he was doing," the judge said.

In handing down the six-and-a-half-year prison term, Michalyshyn said, "A measure of restraint is called for," adding, "It is still a significant sentence."

Bigchild, 26, showed no reaction to the decision. He appeared in court through CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

With credit for time already served, Bigchild has three years remaining on his sentence.