'Massive delays' for LRT commuters after pedestrian struck, killed by train

Huge delays were being experienced across Edmonton's LRT system on Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at McKernan Station.

The collision was "a non-criminal incident," police spokesperson Scott Pattison said around 9:30 a.m.

A train blocking part of 76th Avenue near the McKernan/Belgravia LRT station was causing "massive delays," said Rowan Anderson, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Transit Service.

Along with delays in the LRT system, that train is also delaying motorists, as it has blocked westbound traffic on 76th Avenue at 114th Street, Anderson said.

Replacement buses are being used between University Station and South Campus Station to move people around the problem area.

The McKernan/Belgravia LRT station is operating on a single line of track because of that stopped train, he said.

As a result, five trains — three on the Capital line and two on the Metro line — have been taken out of service, which is causing "a huge delay across the whole system for anybody using the LRT," he said.

Anderson explained that an out-of-service train is still moving but it is "very, very slow and very delayed."

As well, Metro Line LRT trains are not traveling all the way south to Century Park station this morning, he said.

It's not known how long the train will remain stopped on the track at Belgravia, he added.