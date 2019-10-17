Alberta LPNs take on expanded duties

The Alberta government is expanding the role of licensed practical nurses in the province.

LPNs will be permitted to perform procedures in five key areas, all currently performed by registered nurses.

Under the regulatory changes, LPNs will be able to:

administer blood or blood products;

dispense certain drugs, based on a prescriber's instructions;

provide ultrasound for bedside nursing assessments;

administer intravenous nutrition;

administer medication by an invasive procedure, such as a central venous line.

All the procedures are already part of the training program for LPNs.

The changes align with LPN practice in many other jurisdictions across Canada, Linda Stanger, CEO of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta, said at news conference Thursday.

"When our scope [of practice] was originally approved in 2003, we were leaders of the pack in this country, so this is bringing us back up," Stanger said.

The majority of the province's 16,000 LPNs work for Alberta Health Services in hospitals, community health centres, continuing care facilities, urgent care centres and home care.

LPNs require a two-year diploma and make between $26 and $35 per hour, while RNs take a four-year degree program and earn between $36 and $50 per hour.

The expanded scope of practice of LPNs will come into effect Feb. 1, 2020.