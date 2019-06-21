Low-lying trails in Edmonton's river valley closed due to rising water levels

High rainfall over the past few days has forced the closure of some low-lying trails in the river valley, the city said Friday.

Goldbar lower trail, Highlands lower trail, Emily Murphy to Kinsmen trail and the Fort Edmonton river loop trail are all shut to the public because of rising water levels from the North Saskatchewan River.

City staff will monitor the areas over the weekend and will consider re-opening them once they are deemed safe, Rhonda Norman, the city's director of river valley and horticultural facilities, said in a release.