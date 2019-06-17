Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Check your numbers: Winning tickets for $29.8-million Lotto 6/49 sold in Alberta

Saturday’s $29,801,647 Lotto 6/49 jackpot was won by two tickets sold in the province but the jackpots have not yet been claimed.

CBC News ·

If you haven't checked your lottery tickets, you may be Alberta's newest millionaire.

The winners for Saturday's $29,801,647 Lotto 6/49 jackpot have yet to claim their winnings, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a news release Monday.

Both tickets were sold in Alberta. 

One ticket was purchased in Edmonton. The other was purchased somewhere in the province, but not in Edmonton or Calgary, the corporation said.

The winning numbers are 10, 19, 24, 30, 35 and 49.

The winners will each take home a whopping $14,900,823.50.

"The winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize. But we hope to hear from them earlier than that," the corporation said.

This has been a winning year for Alberta so far, the corporation said. In 2019, Albertans have taken home 15 prizes of $1 million or more.

