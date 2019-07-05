Longest sitting day in Alberta legislature history ends after 46 hours

The longest day in the history of the Alberta legislature wrapped up just before noon Friday after the NDP filibustered through two straight all-nighters.

The session day started at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and ended 46 hours and 20 minutes later, Speaker Nathan Cooper said.

MLAs took a dinner break then started debating non-stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"This is the longest Wednesday, the longest single sitting day in Alberta's history," Cooper told the house.

Though MLAs debated Bill 13, the Senate Election Act, the prime focus of the NDP filibuster was Bill 8, which amends the Education Act.

NDP MLAs say the bill weakens access and privacy protections for LGBTQ students in gay-straight alliances, which the United Conservative government insisted is not true.

Janis Irwin, the NDP MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, is the only openly gay member of the legislative assembly. She thanked the LGBTQ people who reached out to her over the course of the debate.

"We see you, we value you, we love you," she said. "And no matter the outcome of this vote, we will continue to stand with you."

The opposition introduced six amendments during the filibuster, including one that would have given principals a two-week deadline to grant permission to students who request GSAs in their schools. There is no deadline under Bill 8.

Every NDP amendment was defeated.

MLAs are now breaking for the summer. They are scheduled to return on Oct. 22.