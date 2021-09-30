Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
'Long overdue' day honours and mourns Indigenous loss | CBC News Loaded
Edmonton
·
Video
'Long overdue' day honours and mourns Indigenous loss
We spoke with Indigenous leaders, teachers, elders and artists to learn what Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means to them, and what they hope for our future.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 6:00 PM MT | Last Updated: September 30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now