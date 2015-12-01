Loblaws to open new grocery store in downtown Edmonton

A new "urban concept" grocery store will be opening in Edmonton's downtown Ice District, at the site where the Greyhound bus station had been located up until 2016.

Loblaws will be opening a CityMarket grocery store on the site, the Ice District announced in a Monday news release. The location, expected to open in fall 2020, will be the second CityMarket in Edmonton, in addition to one in the Brewery District.

The 22,000-square-foot store will be located on the second floor of the Block BG building at 103rd Avenue and 103rd Street. According to the news release, visitors in the public plaza being built south of Rogers Place will have convenient access to the grocery store, including an escalator directly to its doorstep.

"This urban concept grocery store is aimed at all food lovers alike and will provide a great assortment of food for the busy downtown resident," stated the news release.

An underground parkade and indoor pedway system will also provide access to the supermarket.

Derrick Pittman, a Loblaws vice president, said the "trendy, desirable" district in downtown Edmonton is a good fit for the CityMarket brand.

According to the Rogers Place website, Block BG will consist of a three-level retail podium, and a residential tower consisting of 568 rental suites.

The Ice District is a joint venture between the Katz Group and ONE Properties.