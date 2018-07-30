Teen charged after explosives found in Lloydminster storage locker

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after chemicals used for making explosives were seized from a storage facility and a residence in Lloydminster last week.

RCMP received a tip on April 2 about explosives being stored at a commercial storage facility in the 6400 block of 66th Street, RCMP said.

"It was a citizen tip, like a complaint," said Const. Michael Hagel. "This person was a third party, they just happened to see something that they found very concerning. We followed up and contacted our explosives unit."

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit out of Edmonton helped in a search of the property.

"Throughout our search we found chemicals and other devices that are consistent with explosive-making material," he said

"Nothing was assembled, as far as I know."

Hagel could not say what kind of chemicals were found.

RCMP also searched a home in Lloydminster where they found more chemicals.

"Based on who rented the storage unit, we just exacted a search warrant on the residence as well," Hagel said.

The accused, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with making an explosive substance.

There is no threat to public safety, RCMP said.

"The investigation is still ongoing," Hagel said. "We're not sure of his motivations behind it."