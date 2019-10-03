Lloydminster RCMP ask for help finding stolen Const. Scarecrow

Somebody filched Const. Scarecrow and Lloydminster RCMP want their cardboard colleague back.

Const. Scarecrow, six-foot-two and weighing less than 25 pounds, was last seen in the area of Anniversary Park on Sept. 28. He was wearing "all green" when he was stolen, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Anniversary Park is a small neighbourhood park on the Alberta side of the border city.

People with any information about the disappearance are asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The theft was reported Monday, Const. Michael Hagel said. The lead investigator is working on the case and there have been no new developments, he said.

Const. Scarecrow is one of five cardboard cops in Lloydminster, all made in the likeness of a B.C. RCMP officer, Hagel said.

Earlier this year, the City of Lloydminster said it had ordered the $500 traffic cop decoys to remind drivers to slow down.

The cardboard cutouts, which depict an officer holding a radar gun, were tested in a Coquitlam, B.C., pilot project in 2018 with great success.

Coquitlam said the decoys resulted in a 50-per-cent reduction in speeding drivers, but acknowledged that number may drop as drivers get used to the initiative.

Lloydminster planned to deploy its cutouts in playgrounds and school zones, but was also looking at placing them anywhere speeding is an issue.